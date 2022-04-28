Kanye West Retrieves Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape & More Takeaways From ‘The Kardashians’ Episode 3

The third episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians aired on Thursday (April 28), with Kim Kardashian prepping and executing her big moment as host of Saturday Night Live.

However, the days leading up to the hosting gig were anxiety-ridden, as Kim was in the midst of trying to retrieve her famously leaked sex tape with singer Ray J from back in 2007, as the “One Wish” singer’s manager claimed that there was more footage from the tape.

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In episode three, Kim calls her sister Khloe and mom Kris Jenner to her NYC hotel room, where they find Kanye West. “I just traveled to get something for Kim,” Ye tells Jenner, noting that he flew from New York to Los Angeles and back in a day.

Kim, meanwhile, begins to cry as she tells her family and her team, “Kanye flew home last night and he came back this morning and want to show you guys what he got me.”

The Skims founder then opens a suitcase, which has a computer and hard drive inside. “He got me all of the sex tape back,” she says through tears. “He flew home and got the computer. It was on the hard drive. And met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me.”

“I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids,” Kim tells the camera. “I want to shield them from as much as I can and if I had the power to or if Kanye has the power to, that is the most important thing to me. I am just so emotional because of it. It means a lot to me.”

Back in January, Ye referred to the situation in interview with Hollywood Unlocked. “How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?” West told host Jason Lee about his apparent upset over Kim’s public romance with SNL star Pete Davidson. “And everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s, that’s cool.’ After I went [and] got the laptop from Ray J myself that night, right?”

In the interview, West suggested that he pulled an all-nighter to save Kim from embarrassment. “I met this man at the airport. Then got on a red eye came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning and then I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it,” he said, explaining that Kardashian was brought to tears because the purported second recording “represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Elsewhere in The Kardashians episode, Travis Barker is gearing up to propose to Kourtney on October 17, 2021 — on their one-year anniversary. The couple is also in the process of trying to have a baby through IVF.

In a sweet moment, the Blink-182 drummer sends Kris Jenner a note he plans to read to Kourtney when he gets down on one knee. “A year ago today, I fell in love with you,” Jenner reads to the camera, immediately getting emotional. “One night with you was all it took. You’ve been one of my best friends for years. I’ve admired you and adored you for so long. You’re the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?”

According to the preview, the proposal is set to go down on episode four, which airs on Thursday (May 5). Watch The Kardashians on Hulu here.