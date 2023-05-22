×
‘The Idol’ Receives Standing Ovation at Cannes Film Festival

The show is set to premiere on HBO on June 4.

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Sam Levinson
Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp and Sam Levinson attend the "The Idol" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

HBO’s controversial drama series The Idol made its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival on Monday night (May 22), where it received a standard-measure five-minute standing ovation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, the publication reported that co-creator and director Sam Levinson became teary eyed as he expressed that he’s “proud of this show, proud of how we made this show.”

He also praised the cast members of The Idol cast, adding, “I feel like I gained a family. I know that’s a little culty, but that’s how it feels.”

The Weeknd, who originally pitched the concept of The Idol to HBO, makes his acting debut in the seedy musical drama, starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, who plays a pop star in crisis and on the brink of a nervous breakdown. The “Blinding Lights” singer plays Tedros, the leader of a cult who seduces Depp’s Jocelyn.

Suzanna Son, Rachel Sennott, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Hank Azaria, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and more are all also set to appear in the pop star-themed series. Along with Levinson and The Weeknd, Reza Fahim is also a co-creator of the upcoming show.

The Weeknd recently defended The Idol with after Rolling Stone reported that production had been marred with controversy. “I thought the article was ridiculous. I wanted to give a ridiculous response to it,” he told Vanity Fair, pointing to his tweet responding to the story with a clip from The Idol in which his character says, “Rolling Stone? Aren’t they a little…irrelevant?”

The Idol hits HBO and MAX on June 4.

