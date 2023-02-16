The 1975, Kelsea Ballerini Join ‘SNL’ Musical Guest Lineup

Saturday Night Live is continuing its jam-packed 2023 with its next lineup of hosts and musical guests, revealed on Thursday (Feb. 16).

The iconic NBC sketch comedy show previously announced that Woody Harrelson will host SNL for the fifth time on Feb. 25, just weeks ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Champions, which hits theaters on March 10. Jack White will join the episode as musical guest.

The next weekend, on March 4, tight end for the recent Super Bowl champion team Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, will make his hosting debut. Kelsea Ballerini will also take the stage as musical guest for the first time, fresh off the release of her heartbreaking EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat and its accompanying short film.

On March 10, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega will host the show for the first time, accompanied by The 1975 as musical guests. The band, who have previously performed on SNL one other time, is currently on their sold-out world tour for their recent album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

next shows!!! pic.twitter.com/N017yA23re — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2023

Saturday Night Live enjoyed an impressive 2022, in which the series won an Emmy Award for outstanding variety sketch series. SNL is the most Emmy-nominated show in television history and currently holds 93 Emmy wins.

The show airs every Saturday live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. For those without cable, the broadcast will also stream on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans on demand access to previous SNL episodes as well.