What If Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ Was a Barry Gibb & Barry White Duet? ‘That’s My Jam’ Has the Answer

Step aside, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Bashir Salahuddin has treated A Star Is Born fans to a new, very different version of “Shallow.”

On the next episode of That’s My Jam, premiering Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, the Top Gun: Maverick actor took on the “Barry-oke” challenge, in which stars sing a popular song in the style of two famous Barrys: Barry White and Barry Gibb. When Gibb’s face appears above the song’s lyrics, the contestant must sing in a high-pitched tone to mimic the Bee Gees superstar, and if White’s face appears, the contestant channels the “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love Baby” singer’s distinctly deep vocals.

Salahuddin seamlessly flowed through pitches during the game, even switching between Barrys mid-word.

Season 2 of NBC’s variety show premiered in early March. The show, hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, features challenges inspired by popular Tonight Show musical segments. In each episode, two teams of two celebrities compete for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances.

Watch Salahuddin’s Barry-oke exclusively via Billboard below, and catch the full episode of That’s My Jam on Monday, May 1, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, before it becomes available to stream the next day on Peacock, which you can sign up for here. You can also catch the entire first season and previous episodes on Peacock.