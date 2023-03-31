Teyana Taylor Says Her Starring Role in Dionne Warwick Biopic Is Underway

Teyana Taylor already looks like she could be Dionne Warwick‘s daughter, with her high cheekbones and bright smile, but the “Bare Wit Me” singer confirmed she’s taking on the role of the beloved icon in an upcoming biopic.

“We’re already working on it,” Taylor told Tamron Hall in a clip from their interview shared exclusively with Billboard. “We’re in the building process right now. I always wanted to make sure I could lock in with any person that I would be playing.”

Taylor went on to note that she was inspired by Angela Bassett’s portrayal of Tina Turner in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do With It and Jamie Foxx’s capturing of Ray Charles in 2004’s Ray. “I miss when movies were like that, when you got to really get to know them and tap in,” she added.

Hall shared that given her passion to get to know Warwick, she’ll soon be eating at the “That’s What Friends Are For” star’s favorite Italian restaurant in New Jersey. “We talk almost every day,” Taylor replied excitedly. “That’s my girl.”

Taylor concluded, “I’ve always been a firm believer and stood on safety. She’s had a wonderful career, and I think right now is about making her feel as safe as possible to tell her story because a lot of these stories get misconstrued or dramatized to an extent. That’s not really where we want to go.”

Watch the clip below, and catch the full interview on Tamron Hall Monday (April 3) on ABC.