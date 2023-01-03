Ventriloquist Terry Fator Goes Home on Night One of ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars premiered on Monday (Jan. 2) and it has already been a jaw dropper.

Aerialist Alan Silva (Season 15), poet Aneeshwar Kunchala (Britain’s Got Talent 2022), hand-balancing group Bello Sisters (Season 15), a Capella group Berywam (Season 14), singer Caly Bevier (Season 11), singer Jeanick Fournier (Canada’s Got Talent winner 2022), singer Jimmie Herrod (Season 16), dance group Light Balance Kids (Season 14), magician Lioz (Season 10) and ventriloquist Terry Fator (Season 2 winner) all took the stage for the first episode, bringing the heat to the competition.

However, Fator — one of the most successful contestants in AGT history — was sent home. After winning the competition in 2007, the then-42-year-old signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Mirage in Las Vegas and regularly made Forbes’s annual list of highest-paid comedians.

“I’m going to let in on a little secret,” Cowell told the champion during the episode. “When we decided to make All-Stars, we had one condition: We’re only going to do it if you competed. Seriously! Because if you’re going to say we’ve got the ‘best of the best,’ then you’ve got to get the best of the best.”

Bevier, Berywam, Fournier, Herrod, Kenchala, Silva and Lioz also went home during the premiere episode. On the other hand, Light Balance Kids snagged the Golden Buzzer from judge Howie Mandel, sending them straight to the finale. The Bello Sisters also made it to the finale thanks to winning the super fan vote.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.