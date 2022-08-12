Tegan and Sara’s ‘High School’ Experience Gets the TV Treatment in New Trailer: Watch

High school is already hard enough as it is, let alone having to share that experience with a twin.

Tegan and Sara‘s adolescent years are coming to life on the small screen in Amazon Freevee’s appropriately titled series High School, which dropped its first trailer on Friday (Aug. 12) and arrives on the streaming platform Oct. 14.

The series stars TikTok creators and real-life twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as the indie-pop duo growing up in their Calgary, Alberta, hometown in the ’90s as they try to explore their individual identities. Kyle Bornheimer, Esther McGregor, Olivia Rouyre and Nate Corddry also star in the series. The trailer features snaps of the Gilliland sisters as Tegan and Sara going through teenage growing pains and features the girls working on what would become their song “Tegan Didn’t Go to School Today.”

“High School is a story about finding your own identity—a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimic your own,” Amazon said in a press release regarding the project. “Told through a backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.”

While Tegan and Sara felt it would be perfect for the Gilliland sisters to star as them in the series, it took a bit of convincing to bring them aboard.

“It felt kismet when I saw Railey and Seazynn for the first time on TikTok,” Tegan said in a statement. “There was something undeniably intriguing about them: They were sweet and original, impossible not to watch. I felt compelled to send Sara the video. ‘Too bad they don’t act,’ I texted her. Sara wasn’t deterred. They were performers, musical and dynamic. ‘You can’t teach charisma,’ Sara said, which they had in spades. Sara was relentless—these were the twins that had to play us.”

Watch the trailer for High School below.