Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Beg BTS’ Jung Kook Not to Watch Them Sing ‘Butter’ in ‘Mutant Mayhem’ Teaser

It’s right there in the name: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. So, given that said bony-shelled reptiles are right in the demo, it’s fitting that in a new promo for the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie that is out on Wednesday (Aug. 2), Leo, Raph, Don and Mikey are unabashed members of the ARMY.

“This is it, guys,” Raphael laments in the 20-second clip in which the foursome are lashed to a giant bomb-like device that seems to spell their demise. “Oh, so many regrets,” he groans. “I just wish I could see BTS IRL,” says Donatello.

Leonardo, of course, has a creative idea, offering, “We could do some of the songs for you,” he says, with Michelangelo adding that he’d be down for a few bars. Leo then gets the gang started, singing the first lines of BTS’ global No. 1 smash “Butter,” while encouraging the others to join in. But, given their predicament — they are lashed to a wall by their wrists and ankles — the song comes out as more of a cry than a croon.

It’s all a bit sad, honestly and Don complains that they don’t even really know the words. To be fair, the tweet of the clip had a very stark warning message: “Jung Kook please don’t watch this.”

In addition to the four turtles (voiced by Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon), the film also features the voices of Rogen, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Paul Rudd and Maya Rudolph; Rogen and producing partner Evan Goldberg co-wrote and co-produced the film directed by Jeff Rowe.

