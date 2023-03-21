Teen Contestant Reminds ‘The Voice’ Judge of a ‘Young Amy Winehouse’: Watch

Talent trounces age, every single time. Mariah Kalia can vouch. The 17-year-old Florida native isn’t old enough to drink beer, but she can belt out a tune like few others.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Amy Winehouse Mariah Kalia See latest videos, charts and news

To be fair, Kalia doesn’t belt it. Her vocals have that coated-in-caramel texture, with muscle at top and down below.

When she performed Billie Eilish’s “idontwannabeyouanymore” during the Blind Auditions on Monday night’s episode (March 20) of The Voice, she had judges wanting more.

Chance The Rapper and Niall Horan turned in quick succession, and engaged in some friendly rivalry as country stars Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton stayed put.

Chance was “blown away” by her tone, her stage presence, her mature musical choices. And yes, he wants to know more; the best way to do that is for her to choose Team Chance.

Niall reckoned he was hearing a “young Amy Winehouse,” he was gobsmacked by her range. And yes, if she joined Team Niall, “we’re going to be talking about you in the final, for sure.”

The kid, however, digs R&B, hip-hop, rap, not exactly the One Direction singer’s wheelhouse.

“Sometimes the best things in life are from opposite sides,” he remarked, with an air of comedy desperation.

Clarkson popped up with some advice on how song selection can help her navigate this season, “because you have a rad voice and really killer tones.”

The hopeful coaches then presented their final pitches. Niall, yes, he too was a 17-year-old on the big stage, and he has his head around the song selection. “We’re going to have a good time if you come with me.”

Then, Chance rolled the dice. “I was never in your position. I started touring when I was 17 as an independent artist. “If you want somebody who’s going to take you to that next level,” he said, hands up.

In the end, she went with Chance.

Watch below.