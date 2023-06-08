Taylor Swift’s ‘August’ Featured in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Trailer: Watch

“August” slipped away into… a brand new trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty’s sophomore season.

Prime Video has finally dropped its first glimpse into the highly anticipated second installment of its hit series adaptation of Jenny Han’s novel of the same name, and Swifties will be pleased to know that it heavily features Taylor Swift‘s standout Folklore track about a teen love triangle that goes down in the summer. Which is perfect, given that the show is also about a teen love triangle that goes down in the summer.

The Thursday (June 8) trailer opens with a cinematic version of “August,” complete with dramatically swelling strings, as 16-year-old Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) leans in for a kiss from her longtime family friend-turned-love interest Conrad Fisher (Christopher Brinley). The previous season left off on the two finally giving into their feelings for one another and smooching on the beach, which is only a little awkward considering Conrad’s brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) had just started dating Belly a few days prior.

“You weren’t mine to lose,” Swift’s voice sings in the trailer over tense clips of rollercoaster rides, high school graduation, longing stares and fist fights.

Arriving July 14, the second season will be sure to address lingering questions from the first season. How is Conrad and Jeremiah’s mother, Susannah (Rachel Elise Blanchard), doing with her terminal cancer diagnosis? Will Belly’s brother Stephen (Sean Kaufman) and best friend Taylor (Rain Spencer) get together? And who will Belly choose?

“Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same,” reads a description of the show on YouTube. “When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together — and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

“August” is far from the first Swift track to be picked up by The Summer I Turned Pretty. Three Lover tracks — “Cruel Summer,” “False God” and “Lover” — were used throughout the first season’s seven episodes, as was Fearless (Taylor’s Version) oldie “The Way I Loved You.” And, when Prime first unveiled the trailer for Season One before its premiere, “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” was featured as part of the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) track’s world debut.

““Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of ‘This Love’ in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!!” Swift wrote on social media at the time. “I’ve always been so proud of this song…”

Watch the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, featuring “August,” above.