Swifties Can’t Believe ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Missed This Taylor Swift Clue

What is “stumped”? One of Taylor Swift‘s songs was recently a clue on game show Jeopardy!, but it turns out the hit wasn’t one any of the three contestants were familiar with, stunning fans of the pop superstar.

On the Wednesday (July 20) episode of the long-running game show, one of the players selected the $400 clue from the category “Title That Completes the Rhyme.” Ken Jennings, who hosted the episode, continued by reading the lyrics without giving away the tune: “And I’m just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh/ You need to just stop/ Like can you just not step on my gown?”

After five seconds of silence, the timer went off without a single one of the three contestants buzzing in.

“I really wish it was Johnny reading these,” former Jeopardy! champ Jennings noted, referring to Johnny Gilbert, the show’s announcer since 1984, before revealing the answer. “This is ‘You Need to Calm Down’ by Taylor Swift.”

Swifties were in disbelief that no one knew the answer, and immediately shared their shock on Twitter.

“HOW COULD NO ONE KNOW THE ANSWER!?!” one viewer wondered.

“Everyone who makes it on to #Jeopardy clearly has a crown in my book, but I cannot calm down when there is a triple stumper Taylor Swift clue,” wrote a user named Erin McInerney.

Some viewers were proud that they knew something the three players didn’t. “Having a little power trip bc I knew the answer to a Jeopardy question was Taylor Swift & none of the contestants got it,” boasted Twitter user @RamenDavis.

“You Need to Calm Down” was the second single off Swift’s 2019 album Lover. The hit peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June 2019, and spent a total of 21 weeks on the all-genre chart. (Lover reached the summit of the Billboard 200, and spent an impressive 151 weeks on the chart.)

Watch the clip of the Swift clue, and see some of the Swifties’ reactions to the Jeopardy! clue on Twitter:

