Taylor Swift Invited to Join Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

Taylor Swift has been invited to join a prestigious group of artists and executives around the globe in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She’s been invited along with a number of others who have made major contributions to film over the past year, including David Byrne, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer, Ke Huy Quan and many more.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang said in a joint statement to the publication. “They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”

If all 398 people who were invited this year accept their invitations, the Academy will have a 34 percent female, 18 percent non-white and 20 percent non-American membership.

Swift was shortlisted in 2023 for best original song with “Carolina” from the murder mystery film Where the Crawdads Sing, but she failed to land a nomination, and she’s yet to be nominated for an Oscar.

“Carolina” was nominated for a number of other awards this year, though, including a Golden Globe for best original song, Critic’s Choice Award for best song, Grammy Award for best song written for visual media and more. The track won the MTV Movie & TV Award for best song in May.