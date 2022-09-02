Taylor Swift to Speak at Toronto Film Fest & Show ‘All Too Well’ Short Film on 35mm for First Time

Swifties heading to this year’s Toronto International Film Festival are in for a very special treat. Announced Friday (Sept. 2), Taylor Swift is slated to appear as a guest speaker at the second day of TIFF’s 2022 celebrations, where she’ll talk about her longest directorial project to date — “All Too Well: The Short Film” — and present the video in its original 35 mm form for the first time ever.

The event, titled “In Conversation With…Taylor Swift,” will take place Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., and is expected to last an hour and 15 minutes, according to TIFF’s website. “In addition to music, Swift has long been a visual storyteller,” reads a description on the site. “From influencing the edits of her music videos, to writing the treatments herself and then making the jump to director, she has defined a distinct style that extends out of her songwriting.”

The festival’s CEO, Cameron Bailey, will moderate the talk, at which he will discuss filmmaking and the visual aspects of Swift’s music with the 32-year-old pop star. “We’re excited to hear Taylor’s version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film,” he said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

The 14-minute project starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien is a cross between music video and short film, set to the 10-minute version of Swift’s track “All Too Well,” which was originally written around 2012, but released for the first time on Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021. It was shot by cinematographer Rina Yang on 35 mm film, and a viewing of the film in this original format will be premiere at TIFF.

Swift, who also spoke about the project at Tribeca Film Festival in June, just won best long-form video and best direction for All Too Well: The Short Film at this year’s VMAs, where she also took home the coveted video of the year award. Both Yang and O’Brien were at her side that night, during which she announced that her 10th studio album, Midnights, would be arriving Oct. 21.