A ‘Bridgerton’ Writer Used This Taylor Swift ‘Folklore’ Deep Cut as Inspiration

Who knew Taylor Swift was part of the folklore of Bridgerton? On Tuesday, a writer for the hit Netflix series revealed on Twitter that the soundtrack for a recent episode she penned was a Folklore deep cut.

“Fun fact! My unofficial anthem while writing this episode of Bridgerton was ‘Illicit Affairs’ by @taylorswift13,” Abby McDonald tweeted. She also included a lyric from the song’s forlorn bridge that she found particularly inspiring: “‘You showed me colors/ You know I can’t see with anyone else…'”

While we would be remiss (and surely risk getting blacklisted by Lady Whistledown) for spoiling the episode in question — which, for the record, happens to be episode 5, titled “An Unthinkable Fate” — season 2 revolves around the love story of the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony.

Following the wedding of his younger sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) to the dashing Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) in season 1, the pressure is now on Jonathan Bailey’s character to find a suitable wife in Regency-era England. The only problem? He finds himself torn between stepsisters Edwina and Kate Sharma, played respectively by newcomers Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley.

Since its debut on Christmas Day of 2020, Bridgerton has cleverly transformed plenty of modern hits into classical string instrumentals perfect for a 19th-century debutante ball — from Ariana Grande‘s “Thank U Next,” Maroon 5‘s “Girls Like You” and even Swift’s own “Wildest Dreams” in season 1 to “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn, “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus‘ “Wrecking Ball” in season 2.

Check out McDonald’s secret Swiftian confession below before it pops up in one of Lady Whisteldown’s scandalous society columns.