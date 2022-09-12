See Taylor Swift in Her 1930s Period Costume in a New ‘Amsterdam’ Poster

It’s the 1930s (Taylor’s Version). Leading up to the Oct. 7 premiere of David O. Russell’s murder mystery movie Amsterdam, new posters showcasing each individual actor in the main cast were released on social media to give viewers a sneak peek at the film’s characters — one of whom happens to be played by none other than Taylor Swift.

Posing with one gloved hand on her hip and another resting on her chest, Swift appears in her poster dressed head to toe in a jade green tweed coat and skirt ensemble directly inspired by 1930s fashion, complete with a luxurious black fur collar and hat.

“Let the love, murder and conspiracy begin,” reads a tag line toward the bottom of the poster.

Few details are known about the 11-time Grammy winner’s character — even her character’s name hasn’t yet been revealed — but she reportedly plays the mourning daughter of a prominent man murdered toward the beginning of the film. Lead characters played by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington are wrongfully accused of having murdered him, which leads them down the path of uncovering a mysterious plot and altering “the course of American history,” according to the trailer.

Also released on Amsterdam‘s social media accounts were posters for each member of the main trio, along with the rest of the supporting cast. In addition to its leads, the film’s all-star lineup includes Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola.

See the cast of Amsterdam, starting with Taylor Swift, in their new promo posters below: