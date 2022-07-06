Taylor Swift Makes Cameo in New ‘Amsterdam’ Film Trailer Starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie & More: Watch

Taylor just made a Swift cameo in the trailer for Hollywood’s newest star-studded blockbuster. Appearing alongside stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, the 32-year-old pop star’s face popped up for just a split second in Wednesday’s (July 6) first trailer for David O. Russel’s upcoming murder mystery film Amsterdam.

According to the trailer, Amsterdam follows three friends played by Bale, Robbie and Washington who met during war time and now vow to always protect one another. While living in 1930s Amsterdam, they are accused of murder and uncover a mystery while avoiding the charges, encountering the rest of the A-list cast — Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Robert DeNiro and more — along the way.

“A lot of this actually happened,” the trailer teases. “Three friends altered the course of American history.”

Swift, who has previously landed film roles in Cats, Valentines Day and The Giver, only appears in the trailer for a quick closeup shot just after the two-minute mark, wearing green period clothing and red lipstick as she looks mournfully at something off camera. Not much is known yet about her character, but a different trailer was reportedly premiered at this year’s CinemaCon and showed her character crying over the dead body of her father — presumably the victim Bale, Robbie and Washington’s characters are accused of killing.

See Taylor Swift make a cameo alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in the brand new trailer for David O. Russel’s November-slated film Amsterdam below.