Taylor Swift to Discuss & Screen ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ at Tribeca Festival

The annual festival is set to take place from June 8 to June 19.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on Nov. 12, 2021 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/GI

Taylor Swift is set to appear at this year’s Tribeca Festival now that she has a film under her belt. On Monday (May 2), organizers announced that the 11-time Grammy winner is set for a special screening of the short film for her Red (Taylor’s Version) track “All Too Well” — which she directed, wrote, produced and starred in — at the esteemed festival. The screening will be followed by a conversation Swift about her process and approach as a filmmaker.

Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film — which was shot on 35mm — stars Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner, The Internship, Teen Wolf) and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things, American Odyssey) living through the cinematic imagining of the 10-minute track, which was released as part of the singer’s re-recording of her 2012 album, Red. The original track — which clocked in at five minutes — appeared on the first recording of the album, but Swift issued a series of “From the Vault” tracks for the re-recorded release, which included the 10-minute version of the song.

Following the release of All Too Well: The Short Film, the track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it her eighth total tally on the chart upon its release in November 2021. Both versions of the track — the 5-minute and 10-minute version — contributed to its position on the chart. Red (Taylor’s Version) also peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The 2022 Tribeca Festival is set to take place from June 8 to June 19. Single day passes for the festival are available starting May 2 and can be purchased, in addition to packages, on the Tribeca Film website.

Watch All Too Well: The Short Film below:

