Taylor Swift to Discuss & Screen ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ at Tribeca Festival

Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on Nov. 12, 2021 in New York City.

Taylor Swift is set to appear at this year’s Tribeca Festival now that she has a film under her belt. On Monday (May 2), organizers announced that the 11-time Grammy winner is set for a special screening of the short film for her Red (Taylor’s Version) track “All Too Well” — which she directed, wrote, produced and starred in — at the esteemed festival. The screening will be followed by a conversation Swift about her process and approach as a filmmaker.

Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film — which was shot on 35mm — stars Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner, The Internship, Teen Wolf) and Sadie Sink (Stranger Things, American Odyssey) living through the cinematic imagining of the 10-minute track, which was released as part of the singer’s re-recording of her 2012 album, Red. The original track — which clocked in at five minutes — appeared on the first recording of the album, but Swift issued a series of “From the Vault” tracks for the re-recorded release, which included the 10-minute version of the song.

Following the release of All Too Well: The Short Film, the track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it her eighth total tally on the chart upon its release in November 2021. Both versions of the track — the 5-minute and 10-minute version — contributed to its position on the chart. Red (Taylor’s Version) also peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The 2022 Tribeca Festival is set to take place from June 8 to June 19. Single day passes for the festival are available starting May 2 and can be purchased, in addition to packages, on the Tribeca Film website.

