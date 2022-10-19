Hear Tank and the Bangas’ Colorful Cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘She’s a Rainbow’ for Apple TV+’s ‘Ghostwriter’

Season 3 of the modern reimagining of Ghostwriter is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, and for the series, Tank and the Bangas delivered a glimmering cover of The Rolling Stones‘ 1967 hit “She’s a Rainbow.”

“It was pretty amazing re-creating this classic with the people I love,” Tarriona “Tank” Ball shared with Billboard in an exclusive statement. “We hope that our version brings you closer to the vision of what the story is telling, and takes you on a journey you’ll never forget.”

Ghostwriter is a fresh take on the hit early ’90s series of the same name from Sesame Workshop. The all-new season 3 — which you can watch the trailer for here — will feature an entirely new cast and a special literary adventure. The season follows a group of friends who work to solve the mystery surrounding the unfinished business of a ghost who haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world. While tackling the big mystery, the young heroes embark on six fun and quirky adventures with characters inspired by L. Frank Baum’s story The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, author Pablo Cartaya’s ¡Leo! El Magnífico; Beverly Cleary’s novel The Mouse and the Motorcycle; E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web; Jewell Parker Rhodes’ tale Bayou Magic; and, of course, “She’s a Rainbow” — which highlights the character Rainbow, played by Sydney Kuhne.

The psychedelic track, written by The Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richard, was originally featured on the band’s 1967 album Their Satanic Majesties Request. The song peaked at No. 25 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Jan. 27, 1968.

Listen to Tank and the Bangas’ take on “She’s a Rainbow” below.