Bravo Drops First Trailer for ‘SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B’

Comin’ at ‘cha! Bravo unveiled the first look at its upcoming series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B on Tuesday (Jan. 31), and Billboard has the supertease below.

Premiering March 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, the six-episode limited series will follow rival ’90s girl groups Xscape and SWV as they join forces and gear up for a special one-night-only concert event. A release promises that the two acts will “take viewers on the ultimate fan experience to explore the inner workings of putting on a live concert performance and expose the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups.”

According to the explosive two-and-a-half-minute preview (watch below), tensions are high among the seven women as they navigate who will be considered the “headliners” of the night and old dramas over money and family feuds boil over.

The Queens of R&B will be Xscape’s second foray into the Bravoverse following 2017’s Xscape: Still Kickin’ It, which itself was greenlit on the network thanks to Kandi Burruss’ fame as the reigning veteran on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. That four-episode series documented the Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha quartet — which also includes Tameka “Tiny” Cottle (wife of T.I.) and sisters LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott — reuniting for the first time in more than a decade to perform at both the 2017 BET Awards and Essence Festival.

In 2021, Xscape and SWV faced off in a Mother’s Day Verzuz battle with help from resident MCs DJ Spinderella and DJ AOne. (Ultimately, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons won out over their R&B contemporaries by a margin of 13 to 11.) Most recently, Burruss and co. were honored with the Lady of Soul Award at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

On the Billboard charts, both girl groups have made their mark, with Xscape scoring six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, while SWV scored four top 10s, including two-week No. 1 “Weak” in 1993.

Watch the trailer for SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B and check out the former’s official cast photo below.