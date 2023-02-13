×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Super Bowl 2023 Had Its Highest Viewership in Six Years

Viewing numbers peaked at the time of Rihanna's halftime performance.

Rihanna
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Gregory Shamus/GI

The Super Bowl averaged an impressive 113 million viewers on Sunday (Feb. 12), a one percent increase in comparison to last year’s big game and the broadcast’s greatest viewership in six years.

Explore

Explore

Rihanna

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

About 106 million of the viewers watched the game on Fox and a Spanish-language feed on Fox Deportes, while the remainder opted for Fox and NFL digital platforms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Related

Rihanna performs at 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Watch Rihanna's Full 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

As expected, viewing peaked during Rihanna‘s halftime performance, which averaged 118.7 million viewers, making it the second-most-watched halftime show on record behind Katy Perry’s 2015 performance.

During her 12-minute show, RiRi was dressed in a curve-hugging red outfit, surprising fans with a pregnant belly during the airborne performance at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, where she treated viewers to a medley of some of her biggest hits.

The new baby will have a big sibling, as Rihanna just welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May. “When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, [hisses] ‘You sure?’ I’m three months postpartum,” RiRi previously said about accepting the Super Bowl gig, during an Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference earlier in the week. “Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this. But when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all … It’s important for my son to see that.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad