‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Features Haunting Reworking of Journey’s ‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)’

Get ready to return to the Upside Down. On Tuesday (April 12), Netflix released the official full trailer for Stranger Things season 4, which shows the town of Hawkins, Ind. in a state of disarray following the previous seasons’ tumultuous events.

May Mayfield — played by Sadie Sink — is the first familiar face to appear in the three-minute trailer, and is seen at a cemetery visiting her stepbrother Billy’s grave. “Dear Billy, I don’t know if you can even hear this. Ever since you left, everything has been a total disaster. For a while we tried to be happy, normal. I know that’s impossible,” she says, as haunting, synth-laden instrumental notes from “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” the lead single from Journey’s 1983 album Frontiers, slowly trickles in the background.

“Here we stand/ Worlds apart, hearts broken in two, two, two/ Sleepless nights/ Losing ground, I’m reaching for you, you, you,” Journey frontman Jonathan Cain passionately sings in the trailer as contrasting clips of a decrepit house, a roller disco and a prison accompany the lyrics.

Eleven — played by Millie Bobby Brown — is then given the spotlight in a scene where she sits with Dr. Owens in a diner. “A war is coming. I’m afraid your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of the storm,” he says. “I don’t have my powers,” Eleven reveals, to which he ominously replies, “I don’t know how to say this other than just to say it — without you, we can’t win this war.”

The Journey track gets the cinematic treatment and reaches a climax as scenes from the upcoming season play in rapid succession — which includes flying Demogorgons, a thowback to Eleven’s chaotic beginnings in Hawkins Lab and several other intense moments — before ultimately petering out as a hellish figure declares “You have lost” by the end of the spooky trailer.

Volume 1 is out May 27; Volume 2 starts streaming on July 1. Watch the trailer in full below.