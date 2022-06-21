‘Stranger Things’ Season Finale Teaser Features Intense ‘Running Up That Hill’ Remix: Watch

The “Running Up That Hill” renaissance is far, far from over. In the first full trailer for the final episodes of Stranger Things, Kate Bush‘s 1985 single-turned-2022-smash-hit gets a spooky, adrenaline-laced remix featuring creepy elements from the show’s original score, proving that it’s definitely here for the long haul.

After the song was heavily featured throughout the May-released season four episodes of Stranger Things — most notably used as the literally life-saving song of choice for Sadie Sink‘s character Max as she fought off the monster Vecna — “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” saw an unprecedented resurgence in commercial and chart success. In addition to demolishing a number of records by topping the U.K. singles chart, the track has also skyrocketed past its original No. 30 peak to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — nearly 37 years after its release.

Now it feels like that newfound popularity is here to stay, so long as Stranger Things has something to say about it. The show’s new trailer for season four volume two, which is scheduled to drop on Netflix July 1, is soundtracked again by Bush’s beloved blockbuster — this time with a whole new look. The British singer-songwriter’s haunting voice can be heard throughout the two-minute sneak peak as the monster-hunting friends of Hawkins, Ind., prepare themselves for battle, with the song’s original pounding drums given a distinct boost in volume to emphasize the final season’s high stakes.

“Your friends are not prepared for this fight,” says Matthew Modine’s character “Papa,” as Bush’s synth-trumpet melody plays. “Hawkins will fall.”

“My friends need me,” replies Millie Bobby Brown’s character, Eleven.

Also woven into the remix are parts of Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein’s original Stranger Things score, namely the instantly recognizable ascending synth melody repetition. Then, as Jamie Campbell Bower’s people-possessing demon Vecna warns, “It is over. Now I just want you to watch,” Bush’s vocals are edited to repeat over and over in the manner of EDM club songs: “That hill, that hill, that hill,” her modified voice sings.

Listen to the Stranger Things revamp of Kate Bush’s classic “Running Up That Hill” in the first trailer for the show’s final two episodes below: