‘Still Working 9 to 5’ Documentary Starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda & More to Premiere at SXSW

An upcoming documentary celebrating the seminal comedy 9 to 5 and exploring workplace inequality in the 40 years since is set to premiere globally at 2022 SXSW, according to a release sent out on Wednesday (Feb. 2).

Still Working 9 to 5 reunites Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman, who starred in the original 9 to 5 film, as well as Rita Moreno from the television series of the same name, Allison Janney from the Broadway musical and other stars from various versions of the classic film throughout the years.

Activists closely associated with the women’s movement both now and in the 1980s also make appearances as the documentary delves into the “comedic tone of the film and how it resonated with a wide audience at a time when the feminist message was being rejected by the general population,” according to the release. The documentary also examines what has and has not changed for women in the workplace since 9 to 5 released in 1980.

Additionally, a new duet version of the original 9 to 5 theme song, this time produced by Shane McAnally and performed by Parton and Kelly Clarkson, will be featured in the documentary. Clarkson had previously covered the working woman’s anthem in 2019 to promote her Emmy-winning talk show.

After going online for its 2021 edition, SXSW is scheduled to take place in person this year between March 14 to 20 in Austin, Texas. See more information on the Still Working 9 to 5 documentary on the official website here.

Watch the teaser for Still Working 9 to 5 ahead of its SXSW premiere below.