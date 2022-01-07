Stephen Colbert Mocks Donald Trump & Insurrectionists With ‘Late Show’s ‘Rent’ Spoof: Watch

A mob of Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, after refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election. A year later, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert commemorated the event’s anniversary on Thursday (Jan. 6) with a hilarious critique of the insurrectionists and the politicians who allowed it to happen, set to the tune of “Seasons of Love” from hit Broadway musical Rent.

The spoof, titled “Abhor-Rent,” opens up with clips from various news anchors speaking on the anniversary, before leading into the iconic piano instrumentals of “Seasons of Love.”

“525,600 minutes, 365 days since feces were smeared/ 12,000 self-incriminating Instagram pictures/ One Viking shaman doing three and a half years/ Defectors, infectors, this guy tried to steal a lectern/ Stupid flags, huge douchebags/ And this a–wipe’s shoe,” the spoof goes, while showing images from that day.

After taking a dig at the insurrectionists, the chorus then aims the blame at the former president for inciting the violence. “727 insurrectionists arrested/ Who else should be jailed for this unsuccessful coup?/ How about this bum?/ He’s traitorous scum/ Likes to stare at the sun/ Like Mussolini but dumb,” the song continues.

Trump wasn’t the only politician referenced in the song. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas was mocked for his mustache, Donald Trump Jr. for his lack of intelligence, and Rudy Giuliani for his facial expressions. “7,328 camo-based outfits/ 12,116 mace-induced tears/147 treasonous dimwits/ One of whom really cannot pull off a beard?/ Is that a big skunk?/ Rudy looks drunk/ IQ of one/ Insurrection,” the song concluded.

Watch the “Seasons of Love” spoof below.