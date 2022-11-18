‘Tis the Season! Here’s How You Can Stream ‘Spirited’ for Free

‘Tis the season for Christmas movies! Spirited, a fresh spin on a holiday classic starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer, premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday (Nov. 18).
Ferrell plays the Ghost of Christmas Present and Reynolds portrays Clint Briggs, a Scrooge-like character who turns the tables in this new take on the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol.
The Ghost of Christmas Present chooses a “dark soul” to reform every year on Christmas Eve, but he soon finds out that transforming Briggs into a “more positive force for humanity” is easier said than done.
Read on for details on how to stream Spirited for free.
How to Watch ‘Spirited’ for Free on Apple TV+
Spirited is an Apple Original, which means that you’ll need a subscription to stream. Luckily, Apple TV+ offers a one-week free trial, so you can watch Spirited and more without paying anything up front. Apple TV+ is $6.99 a month after the free trial ends.
Want a longer free trial? Get three months free with the purchase of an eligible Apple device or join Apple One, which bundles Apple TV+ with up to five other services, and get your first month free. T-Mobile customers can also get free Apple TV+ included with the Magenta Max plan.
You can stream Apple TV+ on Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, Amazon Fire, Toshiba and other smart TVs, in addition to iPhone, iPad, Android devices, PayStation, and Xbox.
Watch the Spirited trailer below.