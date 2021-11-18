Everybody Is a ‘Super Hero’ in Patrick Stump’s Latest ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ Song: Exclusive Video

Fall Out Boy singer Patrick Stump has been making music for Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends since the Disney Junior series premiered in August, and now all his superpowered songs will be in one place when Walt Disney Records releases a soundtrack for the show on Friday.

The soundtrack includes four new songs written and performed by Stump, the series’ songwriter and composer, including “Super Hero,” which is premiering exclusively on Billboard below. The chorus of the peppy new track says that Spider-Man isn’t the only hero on the block: “Everybody here is a super hero/ This whole town, this whole town/ No matter who you are, you’re a super hero/ This whole town, this whole town/ All we have to do is to work together/ We can’t do it without you.”

Spidey — which follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy as Team Spidey — is billed as the first full-length Marvel series for pre-schoolers.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends airs Fridays at 9 a.m. ET on Disney Channel. Below, watch a music video for Stump’s latest Spidey song “Super Hero.”