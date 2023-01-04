All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fox is unveiling its ultimate celebrity social experiment on Wednesday (Jan. 4). The new show, titled Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, will follow a group of stars as they endure some of the harshest, most demanding training challenges from the actual Special Forces selection process.

Unlike other competition shows, there is no voting or elimination. The only objective is to make it through the challenges. In this series, the only way for the recruits to leave the compeition is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS.

We’ve compiled all you need to know about how to watch Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. See below.

How to Watch Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, with the premiere broadcasting on January 4.

Stream Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Online

While no streaming service is currently offering the show on its platform, there are a number of ways to watch Special Forces without cable. YouTube TV, Sling TV and Philo, and DirecTV Stream are some of the more affordable options for live content, all of which offer Fox on their channel selection and can be accessed on mobile devices and laptops.

Who Is Competing in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test?

Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Anthony Scaramucci and Jamie Lynn Spears are the 16 celebrity recruits this season.

What’s the Prize?

There’s no prize for winning, as Special Forces is truly a test of strength, willpower and resilience.