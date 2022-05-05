×
Space Bunny, Queen Cobra Are Sent Home on ‘The Masked Singer’

Two starry music acts of the '90s were unmasked, as Space Bunny and Cobra were eliminated from "The Masked Singer."

It was the end of the line for two starry music acts of the ‘90s, as Space Bunny and Queen Cobra were eliminated from The Masked Singer.

Space Bunny was revealed to be Mr Boombastic himself, Shaggy, who had performed “Now That We’ve Found Love” by Heavy D and the Boyz.

The Jamaican-American reggae musician worked several songs in the competition, including “Jump in the Line” by Harry Belafonte; “All Night Long (All Night)” by Lionel Richie; and Culture Club’s debut “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.”

The three-headed Queen Cobra sang Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open.” But they didn’t survive the cut. When the masks came off, it was the En Vogue trio of Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Rhona Bennett.

Earlier, the soul act sang “Good as Hell” by Lizzo, and “I Say a Little Prayer” by Aretha Franklin.

With the latest round of cuts, the finale is shaping as a “Team Good” spectacular, pitting Prince against Ringmaster and Firefly.

With Shaggy and En Vogue the latest celebrities sent home from 2022 season of The Masked Singer, they join Kirstie Alley (Baby Mammoth), Rudy Giuliani (Jack in the Box), Duane Chapman (Armadillo), Jennifer Holliday (Miss Teddy), Penn and Teller (Hydra), Christie Brinkley (Lemur), Jorge Garcia (Cyclops), Jordan Mailata (Thingamabob), Duff Goldman (McTerrier) and Joe Buck (Ram) on the outside.

