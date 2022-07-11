Snoop Dogg Hunts Vampires With Jamie Foxx in Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’: Watch

On Monday (July 11), Netflix dropped the trailer for Day Shift, the upcoming supernatural action flick starring Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg.

In the movie, Foxx portrays a blue-collar dad named Reid whose pool-cleaning business in the San Fernando Valley just so happens to hide his real job as a vampire hunter.

“Vampire hunting is a business — cutting necks and cashing checks,” Snoop’s character explains in the trailer as Foxx does, well, precisely that before revealing he has to make $10,000 to keep his wife from taking his 10-year-old daughter all the way across the country to Florida. And the only way to make that happen? By rejoining the vampire hunters’ union he was once kicked out of for one last chance at big money.

Helmed by first-time director J.J. Perry, Day Shift also stars Dave Franco, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and more, and hits the streamer on Aug. 12.

“Tha Dogg gone Vampire Huntin,” Snoop tweeted Monday to announce the trailer alongside clapping and popcorn emojis. “#DayShift out on @netflix August 12th.”

Last month, Snoop — otherwise known as DJ Snoopadelic — served as the DJ at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards, just four months after headlining the Super Bowl LVI halftime show with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent. He was also the first guest on his good pal Martha Stewart’s new iHeartRadio Original Podcast, appropriately titled The Martha Stewart Podcast, which premiered in mid-June.

Watch Snoop in the trailer for Netflix’s Day Shift below.