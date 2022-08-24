Snoop Dogg Launches ‘Doggyland’ Children’s Show on YouTube & YouTube Kids

Snoop Dogg is lending his talents to children’s entertainment. On Tuesday (Aug. 23), the West Coast rapper announced a new educational show for kids called Doggyland (also the title of a track from his 1996 album Tha Doggfather), with episodes airing on YouTube and YouTube Kids.

“Presenting 2 u my new kids show @doggyland_kids Where they can sing, dance n learn. Out now on Youtube & YouTube Kids!” the rapper shared via Twitter, along with a video explaining the show’s mission and overarching themes.

“‘Doggyland’ to me would be an animated cartoon series designed for kids,” the 50-year-old says in the preview video to the children’s series. “I say preschoolers, toddlers … and eventually kids of all ages because it’s so influential, it’s so educational and it’s so fundamentally smart the way we put it together with song, dance and education.”

He continued, “You can just be you and be accepted in ‘Doggyland,’ and what’s what these characters represent — diversity, so kids can learn to love each other from the beginning, because hate is what’s taught. Love is what’s in their heart.”

Snoop is the co-creator of Doggyland alongside R&B artist October London and Claude Brooks, executive producer of Hip Hop Harry. Per the program’s official synopsis, “The show is centered on a group of puppies led by an adult mentor named Bow Wizzle. Every dog is different in color and shape to help promote diversity and inclusion.”

Snoop voices Bow Wizzle in the series, which is now available to watch on YouTube and YouTube Kids. Songs “Wheels on the Bus,” “Head, Shouulders, Knees & Toes,” “Everyone Is Different” and “Sharing Is Caring” are the focus of the episodes. Fans of the soundtrack can listen to the show’s 16-track album, Kids Hits, Vol. 1, on Spotify, as well as Amazon and Apple Music.

Watch Snoop Dogg talk about Doggyland below.