Kendrick Lamar Doesn’t Want to Hear About Bowen Yang’s Summer in ‘SNL’ Premiere Promos

Saturday Night Live is kicking off its 48th season this weekend (Oct. 1), with Top Gun star Miles Teller making his hosting debut and Kendrick Lamar taking the stage as the musical guest.

Ahead of the premiere, both Teller and Lamar appeared in a series of playful promotional clips for the episode, in which the duo are standing alongside SNL favorite, Bowen Yang. Among discussions of odometers and Gilmore Girls gossip, the “Humble” rapper stayed pretty quiet. However, when the conversation came up about how everyone spent their summers, Yang went on a lengthy tangent about “making too many plans” and conversations about therapy and astrology. At that point, Lamar had enough, and followed Teller in walking off screen.

The iconic sketch comedy series has a stacked lineup for its first three episodes. Following Teller and Lamar’s premiere, on October 8, Irish actor and director Brendan Gleeson host for the first time, while Willow takes the stage as musical guest. Megan Thee Stallion will be pulling a Saturday Night Live double duty on October 15, hosting as well as performing. This will be her second time taking the SNL stage, as she previously appeared as musical guest to perform “Savage” and “Don’t Stop” in 2020.

Watch the new SNL promo below. The premiere airs on Saturday (Oct. 1) at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and the show is also live streamed on Peacock. Additionally, you can stream past episodes on Hulu here. The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here.