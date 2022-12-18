×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Austin Butler Can’t Help Falling in Love With Sarah Sherman’s ‘Jewish Elvis’ on ‘SNL’

"The first night of Hanukkah, they really kick things off with a bang," Cecily Strong says of the retirement home festivities.

Sarah Sherman Jewish Elvis SNL
Sarah Sherman performs in the "Jewish Elvis" sketch on 'SNL' on Dec. 17, 2022. Will Heath/NBC

Austin Butler brought his “casual” version of Elvis to Saturday Night Live, and SNL cast member Sarah Sherman graced the stage as “Jewish Elvis.”

Sherman’s “Jewish Elvis” was the star of Butler, Cecily Strong, and Ego Nwodim’s retirement home in a sketch Saturday night. Butler dressed like a grandma and appeared to be the performer’s biggest fan in the theater — even revealing a T-shirt under her blouse with her catch phrase, “This is a zizzaster!”

“The first night of Hanukkah, they really kick things off with a bang,” Strong says in the clip below.

Related

Austin Butler and Cecily Strong on "Saturday Night Live"

Cecily Strong Serenaded by ‘Casual Elvis’ Austin Butler on Last Day at ‘SNL&rsquo…

“Oh my god, I’m so horny I’m gonna friggin’ explode,” exclaims Butler, who was the host of SNL for the night in an episode that featured Lizzo as musical guest.

“Oh! I’m like Niagara Falls over here,” adds Butler later in the sketch. “My chair is gonna friggin’ drown. Ruin me, Jewish Elvis!”

Butler at one point throws a pair of underwear on stage, and at another jumps on stage to kiss Sherman’s Elvis. (The actor starred as Elvis Presley himself in Baz Luhrmann’s film released this year.)

Watch the “Jewish Elvis” sketch to see how the retirement home performance ends.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad