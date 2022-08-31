Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Terry Crews ‘Sing’ ‘Nessun Dorma’ on ‘AGT’: Watch

Luciano Pavarotti’s rendition of “Nessun Dorma” popularized the aria, and shook us to the bones. Aretha Franklin blew our minds with her soul-meets-operatic recital, Paul Potts surprised everyone when he showed us his version on Britain’s Got Talent.

During the semifinals of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday (Aug. 30), an altogether different performance of the classical work unfolded.

Metaphysic, a multimedia act that uses artificial intelligence in its performances, strolled onto the stage and, through the wonders of deep-fake technology, formed a chorus of Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Terry Crews to “sing” the famous piece from Puccini’s “Turandot.”



It’s all AI-powered, it’s slightly creepy, and it’s totally effective. So much so, Cowell declared the act to be “the best, I believe, of the series so far.”

Watch below.