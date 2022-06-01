Sia Gifted This Fan Favorite ‘Survivor 42’ Castaway With $100K ‘For Being a Good Person’: Watch

Sia attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

It’s no secret that Sia is a diehard Survivor superfan, and on Tuesday (May 31), she put her money where her mouth is, surprising one Season 42 castaway with a gift of $100,000.

The moment was broadcast by the reality show’s official social media accounts, which showed the singer calling in to talk to Drea Wheeler, who finished the most recent season of Survivor in seventh place.

Explore Explore Sia See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I just really thought you were amazing, you’re an amazing woman. You played the game, like, so smooth and your fire got put out way too early for my liking,” Sia told an overwhelmed and emotional Wheeler. “And also the way you handled that situation at Tribal [Council] was so graceful and I just love you. And I wanted to give you a hundred thousand dollars just to say, like, you’re a good person and you deserve to be rewarded for being a good person. I love you. Keep going.”

The 35-year-old fitness consultant from Montreal, Québec was visibly moved by the pop star’s generosity, saying through tears, “I’m genuinely speechless right now. And I’m so very grateful for this moment. Thank you so much.”

This isn’t the first time Sia’s doled out her own cash after the final votes for Sole Survivor have been read, either. Back in 2019, she awarded not one but three castaways on Survivor: Island of the Idols a grand total of $215,000 following the game — giving Jamal Shipman $15,000 and Elaine Stott and Janet Carbin $100,000 each for their honorable gameplay.

Watch the sweet moment between Sia and Wheeler below.