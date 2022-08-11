She & Him Deliver Breezy ‘Back to School’ Song for New ‘Peanuts’ Special ‘Lucy’s School’: Exclusive

Say goodbye to summer and hello to back-to-school season with Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Snoopy and the rest of the squad in the upcoming Apple TV+ Peanuts special Lucy’s School.

For Lucy’s School, She & Him — the musical duo of singer/actress Zooey Deschanel and singer/songwriter M. Ward — created a lighthearted new track for the special to help relieve those end-of-summer jitters. “Back to school, back to books, learn in style/ Back to finding my seat on the bus/ Back to science, back to math I may not know yet/ But I’m learning every day that I go,” the duo sing in the song, fittingly titled “Back to School.”

“It was such an honor to be included in the wonderful music tradition of Peanuts television specials,” She & Him said in a statement exclusively to Billboard. “We are so excited for everyone to see this show and to hear this back to school song we had so much fun writing and recording!”

Listen to “Back to School” exclusively below:

In the special — which celebrates teachers around the globe and is based on the classic Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz — the gang becomes anxious about starting at a new school in the fall. That inspires Lucy to start her own school — though teaching, it turns out, isn’t as easy as it sounds. Lucy’s School is a “love letter to teachers, and an appreciation of the impact a teacher can have on a child,” according to a press release, and it “explores the fear of change, and shows how Lucy, supported by her friends, faces and overcomes her own fears.”

Lucy’s School is set to premiere via AppleTV+ on Friday (Aug. 12). Watch the trailer below.