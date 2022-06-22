Shawn Mendes Belts Out Stevie Wonder in ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ Trailer: Watch

Shawn Mendes at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Sony Pictures Canada released the first trailer for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile on Wednesday (June 22), starring Shawn Mendes as the voice of the singing reptile.

Based on the beloved 1965 children’s book by Bernard Waber, the film follows the anthropomorphic croc on an adventure through the Big Apple after the Primm family moves into their house on 88th Street. While Constance Wu’s Mrs. Primm is initially terrified to find Lyle singing Stevie Wonder in her bathtub, the eponymous scaly fellow owned by Javier Bardem’s quirky Hector P. Valenti quickly becomes pals with her son Josh (Winslow Fegley).

“Mom, I swear to you, he’s not dangerous,” the middle-schooler insists. “OK, yes, crocodiles can bite through bone and, yes, they have a taste for human flesh, but he’s not like that. He wears a scarf! And he can sing!”

And sing Lyle does, as Mendes shows off his voice in the trailer by belting out an original song by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar-winning talents behind The Greatest Showman, Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen, and La La Land.

“What was really amazing was that Lyle as a character only sings, so I felt really comfortable playing his character,” Mendes said about the role in a new interview with People. “I was able to do what I do best, plus I relate to his story and his character so much it felt natural. When I was approached to help make the music for the adaptation of such a classic book, it was a no brainer and just such a fun departure from what I am used to.”

While an official release date has yet to be set, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is slated to hit theaters nationwide sometime “in a while crocodile,” according to a tease at the end of the trailer.

In the meantime, Mendes has also partnered with Tommy Hilfiger on a new, sustainable clothing line and corresponding initiative to make his upcoming world tour more eco-friendly.

Watch the trailer for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile below.