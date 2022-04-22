Shawn Mendes Is Co-Hosting ‘The Tonight Show’ With Jimmy Fallon for One Episode

During his upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show, Shawn Mendes is going to have the chance to sit on either side of the desk. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter is booked to perform his new song “When You’re Gone” Friday (April 29) on the late-night talk show as well as co-host with Jimmy Fallon, NBC announced.

Explore Explore Shawn Mendes See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

According to the release, Mendes will join forces with the comedian-turned-host for a joint monologue to kick off the show before sitting down to talk about his upcoming tour. He’ll then switch over to interviewing duty to assist Fallon in his chat with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, afterwards closing out the program with a performance of his March 31-released breakup anthem.

“See you there!” Fallon and Mendes captioned their joint Instagram posts announcing the news, featuring a video showing the comedian earnestly singing along to “When You’re Gone.”

The co-hosting gig means the “In My Blood” singer will join the ranks of previous co-hosts Cardi B, Kevin Hart and Dave Grohl, and will mark his ninth appearance on The Tonight Show so far. He’s now added just about all of the program’s segments to his resume, having already performed numerous times, given several interviews and appeared on games such as “Slay It, Don’t Spray It,” “This Or That” and “Hashtags.”

Mendes has only performed “When You’re Gone” a handful of times, most recently uploading a live acoustic version to his YouTube channel. Though it’s disguised as a typical, upbeat pop song, the track is actually a deeply emotional account of how his well-being suffered in the wake of his breakup from Camila Cabello, whom he gushed about once upon a time on The Tonight Show.

“You don’t realize when you’re breaking up with someone, you like, think it’s the right thing,” he said on Instagram prior to the song’s release. “You don’t realize all the s–t that comes after it. Which is like, ‘Who do I call when I’m like in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m like f—ing, on the edge?’ and I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me, ‘Oh, I’m on my own now.’”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.