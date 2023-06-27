How Far Will They Go? TikTok’s Sharpe Family Singers Cover ‘Moana’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’

From TikTok to the America’s Got Talent stage.

The Sharpe Family Singers — a New Jersey vocal group made up of mom and dad Ron and Barbra and their four kids, Samantha, Logan and twins Connor and Aidan — auditioned for AGT on Tuesday night, urging their 8.5 million TikTok followers and 1.6 million YouTube subscribers to tune in for their tryout.

They belted out the Lin-Manuel Miranda-written Moana ballad “How Far I’ll Go,” giving each family member a solo spotlight to shine throughout the theatrical performance.

Ahead of the performance, Ron and Barbra explained that they had been in a production on that very theater’s stage before they were married and even shared their first kiss in the show. “From production to reproduction!” judge Howie Mandel joked waving to the couple’s four children.

Before their AGT audition, the family appeared on another reality singing competition: Now-27-year-old daughter Samantha Sharpe tried out for American Idol back in 2021, with her whole family by her side. They even sang “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2 as a family before Samantha scored a golden ticket on her own for hitting the power notes on Sia’s “Titanium.”

Now the family entertains millions with their musical videos — and hope to entertain millions more through America’s Got Talent, which airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Watch their AGT audition below: