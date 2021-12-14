Shakira Is Launching a New Dance Competition Show With NBC

Following the viral success of Shakira‘s “Girl Like Me” dance challenge, the Latin superstar will star in and executive produce her own NBC dance competition series.

“Girl Like Me” by The Black Eyed Peas and Shakira gained worldwide recognition after she created the TikTok dance challenge at the end of 2020 for fans to follow along with her footsteps from the Jane Fonda workout outfit-inspired music video. But now, Shakira is kicking it up a notch with Dancing With Myself, a new high-spirited dance competition series that seeks out the best dancers from all around the world.

“I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community,” Shakira said in a press statement. “I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be.”

Every week, a new group of dancers from all different walks of life will compete in challenges that were created by the celebrities featured on the show, including Shakira herself. While isolated in individual pods, the contestants will have to quickly learn the new routine and add their own special flare to it before performing it in front of a live audience. Shakira and the rest of the judges will give feedback during each round, but the studio audience will be the ultimate deciding factor of who gets to be crowned the Best Dancer of the Night and take home the prize money.

Universal Television Alternative Studio and Irwin Entertainment are producing Dancing With Myself. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel and Ben Thursby-Palmer are executive producing the series for Irwin Entertainment, while Jamie Levine and Shakira are also credited as executive producers.