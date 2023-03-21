×
Is Selena Gomez Getting Married on ‘Only Murders’? See Her New Wedding Dress Photos

"Just a regular day at work," Gomez said of her bridal look.

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
Selena Gomez in "Only Murders In The Building." Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Looks like we’re going to be hearing wedding bells on the next season of Only Murders in the Building.

Steve Martin teased some on-set photos via Twitter on Tuesday (March 21), in which he’s seen in a tuxedo linking arms with his co-star Selena Gomez, who is wearing a lacy wedding gown and veil. “Guess what just happened!” he captioned the post, without revealing who Gomez will be walking down the aisle to.

The comedian followed up with another photo of the “Lose You to Love Me” singer smiling with co-star Martin Short, who is also dressed in black-tie attire. “Turns out this happened, too,” Martin wrote.

Gomez also shared some snaps of her bridal moment to Instagram, in which she’s seen sitting on the floor with the tulle of her wedding dress surrounding her, smiling while holding a can of Coke. “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work,” she captioned the post, tagging the Only Murders official Instagram account.

Only Murders in the Building season two, starring the hilarious trio as true-crime loving neighbors who get wrapped up in a murder mystery, dropped on Hulu back in June. Since then, Gomez, Martin and Short have been teasing season three of the popular show throughout the past few weeks of filming — including much-anticipated cameos from Jesse Williams and Emily in Paris star Ashley Park.

Only Murders in the Building season three does not yet have a release date. In the meantime, watch the first two seasons on Hulu here. 

