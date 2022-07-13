From Selena Gomez to Lady Gaga, Which Snubbed Performance Deserves an Emmy Award? Vote!

When the 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday (July 12), Selena Gomez failed to score her first acting nod from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The superstar’s name not being included in the category for lead actress in a comedy series felt especially egregious considering her show, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, racked up a grand total of 17 nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series. Acting nods also went to her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well as memorable guest stars Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane.

So while the “Rare” singer is still up for an award as an executive producer on the comedy, she’ll have to wait until next year to try to score her first acting nomination from the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Of course, Gomez isn’t the only musician to be overlooked at this year’s ceremony: Mandy Moore was similarly snubbed for her role as Rebecca Pearson in the final season of beloved NBC weeper This Is Us, though the erstwhile teen pop princess did earn a nomination back in 2019. Dominic Fike was skipped over for his work as Elliot in HBO’s Euphoria as well, despite his co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney each being recognized by the Academy.

In years past, performances by everyone from Lady Gaga (American Horror Story: Hotel) and Mos Def (Dexter) to Ice-T (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit), Steven Van Zandt (The Sopranos) and Britney Spears (Sabrina the Teenage Witch — yes, seriously!) have similarly been snubbed.

