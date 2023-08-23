Selena Gomez Recreates ‘Sex and the City’ Scene to Promote ‘Single Soon’ & Kim Cattrall Approves

And just like that, Kim Cattrall is a Selena Gomez fan. The actress put her stamp of approval on the pop star’s simple but perfect way of promoting her upcoming single — by recreating one of Cattrall’s iconic scenes from Sex and the City.

In a Tuesday (Aug. 23) TikTok, Gomez lip-synchs along to a piece of dialogue from the NYC-set series, miming a phone call with her hand. “It’s over, I told my wife!” a man on the other end of the call says, to which the Rare Beauty founder mouths along Cattrall’s in-character response “Who is this?” before shrugging her shoulders and hanging up.

“Single Soon this Friday!” Gomez wrote in her caption, reminding fans of her Aug. 25 release.

The clip is a fan-favorite scene from Cattrall’s SATC character Samantha Jones, who unceremoniously breaks up with a married lover. Upon seeing Gomez’s recreation, Cattrall herself took to Twitter to say, “I approve this message.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer first announced “Single Soon” last week, sharing the cover art on Instagram and explaining that since she’s still wrapping up work on her upcoming third album, she “wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

Shortly afterward, “Single Soon” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, days before its release. It makes sense that fans are excited; Gomez hasn’t released a solo single since last year’s “My Mind & Me,” which accompanied the Only Murders in the Building star’s documentary of the same name. She hasn’t released an album since 2020’s sophomore effort Rare, though she dropped Spanish-language EP Revelacion in 2021.

The day before “Single Soon” arrives, the season two finale of Max’s SATC reboot And Just Like That… will air, featuring Cattrall’s first cameo in the spinoff. It’ll mark her first time playing Samantha in 13 years, as she’s remained absent from the reboot starring her three main SATC costars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

See Gomez’s video and Cattrall’s response below: