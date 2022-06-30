Selena Gomez Thinks Her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character Is the ‘Older Version’ of Alex on ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

Selena Gomez at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' season 2 at DGA Theater on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Alex Russo is back! Kind of.

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez recently drew a connection between her character on the hit Hulu murder-mystery comedy and the beloved Alex Russo, who she portrayed on Wizards of Waverly Place during her time on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012.

“I feel like Mabel is an older version of Alex in a way,” Gomez told Entertainment Weekly‘s The Awardist podcast. The Billboard 200 chart-topper gushed, “I adored being on that show so much. I felt like I did learn a lot. We actually had great writers — we had two writers that were on Friends — and we had an incredible director that we used for most of our seasons. We got really lucky. I still look back at that and laugh at certain things just because I thought it was so fun.”

The second season of Only Murders in the Building debuted to rave reviews Tuesday on Hulu. Starring alongside comedy legends Martin Short and Steve Martin, Gomez feels like “their third amigo.” Gomez’s return to the small screen follows the 2020 release of her No. 1 album Rare, which housed her first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Lose You to Love Me,” plus her 2021 Revelación EP, which debuted at No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart. She also earned her first Grammy nomination — in the best Latin pop album category — for the Spanish-language EP.

The “Look at Her Now” singer shared that she wanted to “take some time for my true love, which is film and TV” and that Only Murders “was just honestly a wonderful surprise… I definitely didn’t think it would do this well, but I’m definitely happy.”

Listen to her full interview below: