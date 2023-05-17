Selena Gomez Is Joining Food Network for 2 New Cooking Shows

Food Network announced its upcoming slate of new programming on Wednesday (May 17), including two new series starring Selena Gomez.

Later this year, the pop star will launch her first as-yet-untitled show, which will center around celebrations in the kitchen during the holidays. Then, in 2024, she’ll head out across America to visit some of the country’s most celebrated chefs “in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens.”

“The holidays are always huge for Food Network,” said Kathleen Finch, Warner Bros. Discovery’s chairman and CCO of US networks, in a statement. “And having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate.”

Gomez’s foray into Food Network territory follows the success of her HBO Max series Selena + Chef, which has run for four seasons and featured episodes with culinary stars from Ludo Lefebvre and Padma Lakshmi to Kwame Onwuachi, Ayesha Curry, Gordon Ramsay and more. In late April, the show nabbed its first Daytime Emmy Award nomination in the outstanding culinary series category.

Earlier this month, “Calm Down,” the singer’s recent collab with Rema, reached new heights on its slow-burning journey up the charts by landing at No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart — becoming the first to top both that tally and the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart — as well as at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Gomez is also headed back to Hulu later this summer when the third season of Only Murders in the Building premieres on Aug. 8.