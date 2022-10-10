×
Selena Gomez Gets Vulnerable in First Trailer for ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’: ‘I’m Grateful to Be Alive’

The documentary premieres Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ unveiled the first official trailer for Selena Gomez‘s upcoming documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Monday morning (Oct. 10).

“Just be who you are, Selena,” the superstar narrates over a montage of clips of herself in the visual. “No one cares what you’re doing. It’s about who I am. Being OK with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

The trailer runs through the pop star’s multiple diagnoses of lupus, depression and anxiety and a sensationalized headline that she suffered a “mental breakdown” before she continues, “Let me make a promise: I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?”

Later, Gomez tearfully laments that she doesn’t want to be “super famous” and shares a deep-seated fear that she’s “not good enough.” However, a humanitarian trip to Africa and a visit to an old school friend help her recognize, “What makes me happy is connection, and it helps me get out of my head. … Clearly I’m still here to use whatever I have to help someone else.”

The trailer also gives Selenators a sneak peek at yet-untitled new song by the “Boyfriend” singer, on which she intones, “My mind and me/ We don’t get along sometimes/ Gets hard to breathe/ But I wouldn’t change my life/ If somebody sees me like this/ Then they won’t feel alone now/ My mind and me.”

The documentary will premiere in full on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4.

Watch the trailer and get a look at the promotional poster for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me below.

