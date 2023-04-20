Selena Gomez Calls Meryl Streep the ‘Woman I Adore’ on ‘Only Murders’ Set

Meryl Streep has entered the building.

Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Thursday (April 20) to share a photo, smiling wide alongside the Oscar-winning icon on the set of Only Murders in the Building season three. “Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been. It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream,” she captioned the photo. “I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love.”

While it’s not yet known what role Streep will play on the popular Hulu show, it will mark her return to the small screen after starring in season two of HBO’s Big Little Lies in 2019; the upcoming season will also feature former Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams.

Funny enough, back in 2015, Gomez named Streep as her “onscreen dream” collaborator for her Billboard Women in Music feature. “I would totally love to work with Meryl Streep — it doesn’t even have to be a whole film,” she gushed at the time. “I could be the waitress that comes in and just says, ‘Hi.’“

See the post below. Only Murders in the Building season three does not yet have a release date. In the meantime, watch the first two seasons on Hulu here.