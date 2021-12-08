Selena Gomez to Produce a True-Crime Docuseries About Juan Guerrero Chapa With Univision

Selena Gomez has partnered with Univision to produce her first-ever Spanish-language documentary series for the network’s forthcoming subscription streaming service.

Titled Mi Vecino, El Cartel (The Cartel Among Us), the multi-hyphenate and her July Moon Productions company will team up with Blackfin, owned by Hasbro’s eOne, to produce the three-part docuseries, which “follows the cold-blooded homicide of a former cartel lawyer and high-level cooperator for the U.S. government, Juan Guerrero Chapa, and the subsequent investigation and trial.”

“As a true crime fan, I was immediately captivated when I heard the story surrounding the homicide of Juan Guerrero Chapa. Not only did it take place close to my hometown in Texas, but it was also a story unlike anything I’ve ever heard,” Gomez said in a statement. “I am excited to partner with Univision and really pull back the layers of his double life.”

News of the deal between Gomez and Univision follow the recent announcement of a partnership between the Spanish network and Mexican actor/comedian Eugenio Derbez, who will also produce original Spanish-language content for the streaming service.

“As we build the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world and an indispensable service to this audience, one of our top priorities is bringing diverse voices and stories and investing in Latin storytellers,” said Rodrigo Mazon, executive vice president, general manager of SVOD at Univision. “We are proud to welcome Selena Gomez to our roster of globally acclaimed creators that will help create the best in-language, in-culture original content.”

According to Univision, in 2022, it will launch its “global streaming service, including a new premium subscription (SVOD) and an expanded free advertising-supported (AVOD) tier, to become the home to the most extensive offering of originally produced Spanish-language content in the world.”

Most recently, Gomez — who produced the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why — starred in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The show’s cast also includes Martin and Martin Short. The show, which has been renewed for a second season, is about three neighbors (Gomez, Short and Martin) who come together to solve a murder when someone who lives in their building winds up dead.