Selena Gomez Teases Jesse Williams on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3

Jesse Williams is joining in on the murder mystery fun. Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 28) to share a photo with the Grey’s Anatomy star, who will be joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building for season three, though she didn’t clarify who Williams will be playing in the popular series.

“So @ijessewilliams is killing it on season 3 guys.. @onlymurdershulu @hulu,” she captioned a smiling mirror selfie of the duo in the makeup trailer.

Only Murders in the Building season two, starring Gomez Martin Short, and Steven Martin as true-crime loving neighbors who get wrapped up in a murder mystery, dropped on Hulu back in June.

Pail Rudd joined the cast for a surprise cameo at the end of of the season as Ben Glenroy, the star of Oliver’s (Short) Broadway production. His character was found dead at the end of the season finale, and the upcoming third season is said to focus on the investigation into Glenroy’s murder.

Since then, Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park revealed that she is also joining the cast for season three. “Murders?? IN THIS BUILDING????” Park wrote in a caption on TikTok, along with a video in which she, Gomez and Short recreate a scene from the 1942 movie My Sister Eileen. “So excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans.”

Only Murders in the Building season three does not yet have a release date. In the meantime, watch the first two seasons on Hulu here.