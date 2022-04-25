Selena Gomez Reunites With ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Star Jennifer Stone to Conjure an Iconic Song: Watch

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone during the at Hollywood Life's 6th Annual Hollywood Style Awards held at the Armand Hammer Museum on Oct. 11, 2009 in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone sure know how to stir up some nostalgia! The two former Wizards of Waverly Place castmates, who appeared on the show from 2007 to 2012, delighted fans when they posted a TikTok of them recreating the “Crazy Hat” song on Sunday (April 24).

“What’s that? A hat? Crazy funky junky hat/ Overslept, hair unsightly/ Tryin’ to look like Kiera Knightly/ We’ve been there we’ve done that/ We see right through your funky hat,” the actresses lip-synch and dance to the song, this time with adult beverages in hand. The tune, which their characters made up, appeared on season one, episode four of the Disney channel sitcom.

“We had to…” they wrote in white text on the video, which they both posted on their respective TikTok pages. Stone captioned the clip, “Reunited and it feels so good. 🥂”

In the clip, it was clear that Gomez and Stone’s onscreen chemistry is still there after all these years, laughing and busting out the dance moves that go along with the song. The show told the story of a family of wizards living in New York City’s Waverly Place, and the two played best friends — mortal Harper Finkle (Stone) and wizard Alex Russo (Gomez).

The clip garnered a lot of reactions online, with actress Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Gomez’s mom on the show, commenting, “LOVE this. Love you two! 💕❤️♥️.” JoJo Siwa gushed, “I gotta go this is too iconic.”

Gomez has been pretty active on TikTok as of late, creating clips with her girlfriends. On April 20, she shared a video with Camila Cabello, promoting the latter’s new album Familia.

Check out the fun throwback clip below.