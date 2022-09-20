Here’s When Selena Gomez’s New Documentary Is Arriving

Selena Gomez recently announced her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, and now she’s revealed when the film will be hitting screens.

In a new post on Tuesday (Sept. 20), the superstar unveiled a teaser for the doc, writing, “My Mind & Me. We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe… But I wouldn’t change my life. Out November 4 @appletvplus @alekkeshishian.” The visual features a rapid-fire montage of Gomez experiencing a wave of differing emotions, from tears and anxiety to laughter and joy as the words “Every breath a breakthrough” flash onscreen.

Directed by filmmaker Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare), the movie is set to open the upcoming AFI Festival on Nov. 2 ahead of its global premiere. Its description is as follows, according to a new release: “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is just one of the many television projects the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has been juggling this year. She also starred in the recently wrapped second season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, she released season 4 of Selena + Chef on HBO Max, and she’s currently developing a modern reboot of the 1988 Melanie Griffith classic Working Girl.

Earlier this month, Gomez returned to music as well, teaming up with Rema for a sultry remix of his single “Calm Down” and helping the Nigerian musician score his very first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the latest teaser for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me below.